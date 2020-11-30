Menu

Canada

10 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by Hasting-Prince Edward Public Health

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
The Canadian Press file

On the same day that the Hastings and Prince Edward Region entered the province’s yellow-protect level under its COVID-19 response framework, the local health unit announced an additional 10 cases, bringing the active case count to 32.

According to the HPEPH COVID-19 dashboard, five of the new cases are related to an outbreak. Earlier in the day, the health unit confirmed a workplace outbreak at the Procter and Gamble facility on University Ave, where nine employees have tested positive.

Read more: With 31 active COVID-19 cases, Hastings Prince Edward reaches province’s yellow status

The four other cases reported Monday have been linked to close contact with a confirmed case, or transmission has been deemed as “local.”

There have now been 138 total cases in Hastings and Prince Edward counties since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Public healthBellevilleOutbreakCasespictonHastingsPrince EdwardQuinteHPEPH
