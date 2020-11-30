10 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by Hasting-Prince Edward Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

On the same day that the Hastings and Prince Edward Region entered the province’s yellow-protect level under its COVID-19 response framework, the local health unit announced an additional 10 cases, bringing the active case count to 32.

According to the HPEPH COVID-19 dashboard, five of the new cases are related to an outbreak. Earlier in the day, the health unit confirmed a workplace outbreak at the Procter and Gamble facility on University Ave, where nine employees have tested positive.

The four other cases reported Monday have been linked to close contact with a confirmed case, or transmission has been deemed as “local.”

There have now been 138 total cases in Hastings and Prince Edward counties since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement