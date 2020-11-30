London police seek man wanted in string of suspected frauds

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public as they search for a man wanted in connection with a string of suspected frauds.

According to police, the incidents involved three separate victims and took place between Sept. 23 and Nov. 14. Officers did not provide specific locations, but say they took place in a variety of areas including sidewalks and parking lots.

Police say victims reported being approached by a person who asked for help in paying for a ride home. In each case, the person asked the victims for cash with the promise of repaying them via e-transfer, according to police.

The victims then provided the requested cash after the person showed them “what is held out to be proof of the completed e-transfer,” according to police.

In each incident, no e-transfer of money was ever made, police say.

An investigation ensued, which included a photograph of the suspect obtained by a victim who then provided the photograph to police.

Jesse James Edwards, 28, of London, faces four charges, including two counts of fraud under $5,000. The other charges are two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Investigators believe there may be more victims of similar suspected frauds and members of the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit are looking to speak with anyone who may have information.

Those with information are asked to call the London Police Service Fraud Intake line at (519) 661-5515, extension 5257 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).