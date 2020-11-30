Ottawa farm’s storage building ‘consumed by flames’ on Monday morning, fire crews say

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital in serious condition after a blaze broke out at a barn in Ottawa’s west end on Monday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said multiple 911 calls came in starting at 8:19 a.m. indicating a building was on fire at 2317 Diamondview Rd.

Crews arrived at the scene at 8:30 a.m. and reported an agricultural storage building was “consumed by flames,” with the roof collapsing a few moments later.

Crews began attacking the blaze while protecting the neighbouring structures and equipment on the farm from the flames, OFS said in a release.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 9:30 a.m., though crews remained at the site to ensure the fire was fully extinguished. An OFS investigator was dispatched Monday morning to determine the origins of the fire.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said a man in his 20s was sent to hospital in serious condition with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

