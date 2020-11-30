Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Recent rental scams in Saskatoon are reminder to think twice when shopping online: police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
The SPS is reminding people browsing buy, sell and rent websites to be cautious after an increase in scams.
The SPS is reminding people browsing buy, sell and rent websites to be cautious after an increase in scams. File Photo/ Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is reminding people to proceed with caution when browsing or making purchases on buy, sell, and rent websites due to an increase in reported scams in the city beginning in April.

Investigators with the economic crime unit say there have been situations of stolen identity. The suspect then used the obtained identity to pose as a property owner, looking for renters and posting places for sale on websites such as Kijiji.

Read more: How to protect yourself against phishing and malware coronavirus scams

SPS Sgt. Doug McNeil says the deals were too good to be true.

“These homes were larger homes in the Willowgrove, Evergreen, Rosewood areas,” McNeil said. “The prices were very reasonable in terms of renting costs.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says people were sending applications, signing contracts, and sending money to this individual without ever going to see in person the property they were paying to rent. Their excuse for not meeting was the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulations currently in place.

He says people need to recognize the telltale signs of a scam. In this case, one such sign was that the individual was never available to meet in person or had those interested in the properties send payment to other parties.

“Everyone spends most of their monthly income on housing whether it be on mortgage or rental That should raise red flags,” McNeil said.

Read more: 2nd charge laid by Saskatoon police for public health order violation

McNeil says on average people were out around $2,000, in some cases $4,000 or more.

“These dollar amounts were sent through e-transfer through a second party and then converted to Bitcoin at which point (the money) becomes untraceable.”

The SPS says similar reports of scams have been occurring across western Canada.

The scam investigation is ongoing.

How to avoid falling victim to a scam when holiday shopping

McNeil says with the holiday season upon us and people doing a lot more online shopping, it’s important to remember to think twice about what websites you shop on, and where you are sending your money.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are buying commercially, off these larger sites, trust the regular sites like PayPal. It ensures your money is going to the proper recipient.”

McNeil says it always a good idea to double-check what websites you shop from, to avoid falling victim to a scam.

Click to play video 'Moose Jaw Pride, police working together to move forward' Moose Jaw Pride, police working together to move forward
Moose Jaw Pride, police working together to move forward – Nov 18, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatchewan NewsmoneyOnlineSaskatoon NewsOnline ShoppingbitcoinKijijirentingOnline scamsPayPalRental scamsetransferSaskatoon Police Economic Crime Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers