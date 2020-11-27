Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Quebec provincial police arrest 3 suspects in connection with identity theft, fraud

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 1:26 pm
The three suspects were arrested Friday, according to the SQ.
The three suspects were arrested Friday, according to the SQ. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police have arrested three suspects in Montreal in connection with identity theft and fraud in different areas of the province stemming from 2018.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says “hundreds” of cases of identity theft of people working in the education field have been reported to authorities.

“The investigation discovered that individuals were using information from stolen identities to commit fraud across Quebec,” the police force said in a statement Friday.

Read more: Personal information of nearly 360,000 Quebec teachers exposed in data breach

Police say Frédéric Lapointe, 41, Rath Pak, 41, and 39-year-old Jimmy Saintelien, 39, were arrested Friday.

Aside from identity theft and fraud, police say they are facing charges in connection with the possession of forged documents, unauthorized use of data relating to a credit card and unauthorized use of a computer.

The SQ says the investigation was carried out in collaboration with the province’s ministries for education and higher education.

Police say anyone with information can call investigators at 1-800-659-4264.

