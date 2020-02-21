Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Personal information of nearly 360,000 Quebec teachers exposed in data breach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2020 9:53 pm
Updated February 21, 2020 9:58 pm
How to keep your personal data safe from hackers
WATCH: How to keep your personal data safe from hackers

The personal information of nearly 360,000 teachers in Quebec may have been stolen in a data theft, the Quebec government confirmed on Friday.

Quebec’s Treasury Board took stock in the wake of the ongoing investigation by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) into identity theft of people working or having worked as teachers.

READ MORE: More than 28 million Canadians impacted by a data breach in past 12 months: privacy watchdog

The hackers had access to a database containing personal information after stealing a user code and password, Quebec’s Treasury Board statement said.

A year ago, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested two men from Montreal in connection with several identity thefts committed in the spring of 2018 in several regions of Quebec.

The reliability of the government’s computer systems is not called into question, since the theft would have been carried out using a fraudulent password and access code, the board said on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Education obtained confirmation on Wednesday that their personal data may have been stolen.

The government has said that those affected will be able to take advantage of free credit monitoring services. Letters will be sent shortly to the individuals concerned.

The SQ is continuing its investigation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Capital One banking breach compromises data of over 100 million people
Capital One banking breach compromises data of over 100 million people
© 2020 The Canadian Press
QuebecSureté du QuébecSQData BreachQuebec GovernmentQuebec teachersData TheftQuebec Treasury BoardQuebec teachers data breach
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.