Saskatoon high schoolers go viral with COVID-19 cover of ‘Crabbuckit’

A group of Saskatoon high-schoolers have gone viral for their band performance all about making music amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With COVID-19 restrictions, students at Marion Graham Collegiate didn’t have any upcoming concerts or shows to practice for; so they put together their own version of the k-os hit Crabbuckit.

In the video, students are sitting apart, some with masks pushed up so they can play instruments, and some instruments are equipped with covers over the bell to keep in air.

“You’re used to having a really big band, but we couldn’t do that, so there were about 12 of us I think in that group of people. We were all over six feet apart and we had our band masks and bell covers,” Grade 11 student Mira Behl said.

Under these conditions, the band managed to practice and perform the cover.

The students performing in the big band are in grade 9 and 10, but the video’s three main singers are in their senior years and had the added challenge of not being in class with everyone else.

As seen in the video, they’re each singing alone in their bedrooms.

“I had a recording of Quinn (another singer) doing it,” Grade 11 student Clara Knox said.

“I put her on the music stand across from me and even though she was about two inches tall, you could kind of imagine that you’re on a Facetime call or she’s actually there.”

Since being posted on Facebook Tuesday, the video had over 117,000 views by Sunday afternoon.

Music teacher Deborah Flynn said the project was a treat for everyone. With no concerts or shows this semester, the class needed something to keep them motivated.

“They would ask to play the song. It was fun for us and so they would say, ‘Can we do that song today?’ or ‘Can we play it?’” she said.

“The end product was not as important to them as the process and the fun that we had playing it.”

For some of the performers, they said music class has been important to continue, especially at a time of restrictions and changes.

Quinn Smith, one of the singers, has band next semester.

“It’s almost like an escape; I miss it a lot. I haven’t been in band for many months now and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

With things ever-changing amid the pandemic, Flynn said music class will continue to look different for students.

However, the students said they’re just excited to get to play.

