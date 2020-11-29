OPP lay charges in fatal multi-vehicle collision in last year

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people in connection to the fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred on December 11th, last year that took the life of Jack Moon, a father of four.

Just days after Jack Moon lost his home in a fire, the Gananoque-area man was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 401 near Brockville.

OPP confirmed that 33-year-old Moon was the only fatality in the highway crash, which occurred during a snow squall.

Moon was a father of three, and was expecting another child with his partner Krystiannah Summers at the time.

OPP say several collisions occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway, including one eight-vehicle, where Moon was killed. Seven others were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the crash damaged 22 passenger vehicles and 25 commercial vehicles as a result of the collisions near Brockville, and hundreds more were stuck in the traffic jam that resulted.

A 28-year-old from Brampton and a 53-year-old from Pickering have been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, but not in connection to moon’s fatality.

The accused will be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

