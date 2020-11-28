Menu

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Member of junior hockey team in Okanagan tests positive for COVID-19

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 6:54 pm
The Penticton Vees celebrate a goal during Okanagan Cup action on Nov. 13 against Salmon Arm. On Nov. 28, the Vees announced that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Penticton Vees celebrate a goal during Okanagan Cup action on Nov. 13 against Salmon Arm. On Nov. 28, the Vees announced that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19. Cherie Morgan Photography

A member of the Penticton Vees has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday.

The junior-A hockey team released the information on its website.

The Vees said they have reached out to the provincial health office (PHO) for direction via their safety plan, and were told a follow-up will be conducted by Interior Health.

Read more: Hockey Canada suspends world junior selection camp after positive COVID-19 tests

“At this point, all of the Vees have been placed in a 14-day quarantine and all other billets, team personnel and staff that have been in contact with the player will be tested as soon as possible,” said the team.

“The PHO will dictate any further measures they may feel are necessary, based on the results of those additional tests.”

The Vees did not release the member’s name, citing privacy reasons, though the B.C. Hockey League website said a Vees player had tested positive.

The Vees said an update will be provided in the coming days.

On Monday, the BCHL said no games will be played between then and midnight on Dec. 7.

“The result of this decision, recommended by the BCHL Return to Play Task Force, will push the regular season start date of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 to accommodate the new orders against team travel,” said the league.

“It also means that the remainder of the exhibition schedule has been cancelled.”

The league added that a revised regular-season schedule will be released in the coming weeks for a Dec. 8 start.

