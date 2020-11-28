Coronavirus: Member of junior hockey team in Okanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Penticton Vees has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday.

The junior-A hockey team released the information on its website.

The Vees said they have reached out to the provincial health office (PHO) for direction via their safety plan, and were told a follow-up will be conducted by Interior Health.

“At this point, all of the Vees have been placed in a 14-day quarantine and all other billets, team personnel and staff that have been in contact with the player will be tested as soon as possible,” said the team.

“The PHO will dictate any further measures they may feel are necessary, based on the results of those additional tests.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Vees did not release the member’s name, citing privacy reasons, though the B.C. Hockey League website said a Vees player had tested positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Vees said an update will be provided in the coming days.

2:23 Coronavirus: Junior hockey teams in Okanagan impacted by B.C.’s new public health orders Coronavirus: Junior hockey teams in Okanagan impacted by B.C.’s new public health orders

On Monday, the BCHL said no games will be played between then and midnight on Dec. 7.

“The result of this decision, recommended by the BCHL Return to Play Task Force, will push the regular season start date of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 to accommodate the new orders against team travel,” said the league.

“It also means that the remainder of the exhibition schedule has been cancelled.”

The league added that a revised regular-season schedule will be released in the coming weeks for a Dec. 8 start.

Story continues below advertisement

2:21 Indigenous NHL pioneer Fred Sasakamoose dies from COVID-19 Indigenous NHL pioneer Fred Sasakamoose dies from COVID-19