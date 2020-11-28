Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, new high for active cases

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, Hamilton reached a high in new daily COVID-19 cases and also hit a new benchmark for active cases.

The city reported 95 new positive tests on Saturday, the largest total announced in a single day during the pandemic.

Hamilton also set a new high for active cases, 473. The previous record was on Friday with 419 cases recorded.

Public health also reported another death at a long-term care (LTC) home, an 80-year-old man from Hamilton Continuing Care who passed on Nov 27th.

The city has had 83 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

There was also one new outbreak with three staff cases reported at a construction project with Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd.

The city says three outbreaks have ended at as of Friday at Cardinal retirement, St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke, and Advanced Motor Solutions,

Hamilton has 19 active outbreaks involving a total of 306 people as of Nov. 28 at:

Six long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower).

Three retirement homes — First Place Hamilton, Grace Villa, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Five workplaces — Rainbow Cleaning, Golden Auto Service, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., Red Hill Orthodontics, and Universal Precision Technology

One school — Rehoboth Christian School — Copetown.

There are also outbreaks at four other locations including Hamilton Police Services-Records Department, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and St. Joseph’s Healthcare-CTU Charlton.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove involves 86 total cases since the outbreak began, including 56 residents, 28 staff members and two other people connected to the home.

Hamilton Continuing Care’s outbreak, now being managed by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, is at 46 cases tied to 28 residents, 17 staff and one other person.

Baywoods Place and Grace Villa have reported more than 30 cases each since their outbreaks began.

The city has 3050 total cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-five people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Health officials say there have been 528 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Saturday.

Halton Region reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

After two days of reporting COVID-19 cases in the triple digits, Halton region reported just 28 on Saturday.

Halton has 707 active cases as of Nov. 28, with Oakville accounting for 235 and Burlington accounting for 123 cases.

The two new deaths are from the Chartwell Waterford long-term care home in Oakville. The region now has 62 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Halton has 20 outbreaks, which include 212 people at five long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown as well as Sunrise in Burlington), and one hospital (acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

Outbreaks at the Williamsburg in Burlington and the Georgetown hospital were declared over on Friday.

The outbreak at Wyndham Manor involves now involves 56 residents and 15 staff cases, while Chartwell Waterford has had 47 positive tests in residents and 11 staff cases in their outbreak.

The region has one active outbreak at a school which involves four cases at Alfajrul Bassem Academy, a private Islamic elementary.

Halton has 3,598 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Saturday.

Niagara Region reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Saturday.

The region has 83 virus-related deaths and 2,103 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 202 active cases as of Nov 28.

The region has 18 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community.

There are seven institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and six long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor and Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 32 positive cases among 16 residents and 16 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

An outbreak at Extendicare in St. Catharines was declared over on Friday.

Niagara Region is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Saturday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports six new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The region has had 649 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has just one institutional outbreak as of Saturday at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

There are 43 active cases as of Nov. 28.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the “yellow-protect” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Saturday.

However, Queens Park will be downgrading the region into the “orange-restrict” level effective on Monday.

Brant County reports four new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The region now has 488 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 68 active cases as of Nov. 28 with five people receiving hospital care.

Brant County also has 36 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at a retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), an LTC (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford) the surgical inpatient unit at Brantford General and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brant County is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.