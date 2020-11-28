Coronavirus: 3 residents dead, dozens test positive including 18 staff at west Edmonton care home

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak at a west Edmonton continuing care centre has 56 residents and 18 staff members sick with COVID-19.

The Capital Care Lynnwood centre was added to the provincial outbreak list early this week.

So far, three residents have passed away due to coronavirus.

There are a total of 276 long-term care beds at the centre.

“The outbreak is contained to 2 Parker and 3 Parker South,” read an update from centre officials on Saturday. “Friday evening we met via Zoom teleconference with residents and families of these two neighbourhoods to answer their questions and address their concerns.”

All visits are being restricted and family members are connecting with the residents by online or telephone, the update said.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw penned a letter to family and residents of continuing care homes in the province on Nov. 20, where she said she remains “very concerned” for residents and asked families to continue doing all they can to avoid spreading COVID-19 in the facilities.

Hinshaw suggested families should avoid visits in person even if the care centre their loved one is in does not have an outbreak.

“I recognize that this continues to be a challenging time,” Hinshaw said. “Thank you for continuing to prioritize public health advice to protect your safety, and the safety of those around you.”

There are currently 45 outbreaks related to long-term care centres in the province, 26 of which are in Edmonton zone.

