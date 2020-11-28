Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Quebec death toll surpasses 7,000 as province adds 1,480 new COVID-19 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Legault says province awaiting info from feds on COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH: Legault says province awaiting info from feds on COVID-19 vaccines

The latest COVID-19 figures from Quebec show the province has surpassed the 7,000 COVID-19 death plateau and set a new single-day record for new infections.

The 1,480 new cases reported on Saturday exceeds the previous high of 1,464 new infections reported Thursday.

Read more: Support for mandatory coronavirus vaccine keeps falling even as cases spike: Ipsos

The province also recorded 37 further deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including 10 in the past 24 hours and another 23 recorded over a five-day period ending Thursday.

Coronavirus: Legault says he'll prohibit holiday gatherings if cases increase too much
Coronavirus: Legault says he’ll prohibit holiday gatherings if cases increase too much

The province has now reported 139,643 COVID-19 cases and 7,021 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 1,179 new recoveries for a total of 120,906.

The number of hospitalizations rose as well, with nine more patients seeking care for a total of 678.

Read more: Coronavirus: Here’s a look at what provinces, territories have said about vaccine plans

The number of patients in intensive care increased by three to 93.

The province conducted 29,652 tests on Thursday, the last day for which numbers were available.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
