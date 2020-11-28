Coronavirus: Quebec death toll surpasses 7,000 as province adds 1,480 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The latest COVID-19 figures from Quebec show the province has surpassed the 7,000 COVID-19 death plateau and set a new single-day record for new infections.

The 1,480 new cases reported on Saturday exceeds the previous high of 1,464 new infections reported Thursday.

The province also recorded 37 further deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including 10 in the past 24 hours and another 23 recorded over a five-day period ending Thursday.

The province has now reported 139,643 COVID-19 cases and 7,021 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 1,179 new recoveries for a total of 120,906.

The number of hospitalizations rose as well, with nine more patients seeking care for a total of 678.

The number of patients in intensive care increased by three to 93.

The province conducted 29,652 tests on Thursday, the last day for which numbers were available.