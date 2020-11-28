COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Cameco fuel manufacturing in Port Hope after third employee case

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cameco’s fuel manufacturing site in Port Hope Ont., after a third employee has tested positive, the company announced late Friday evening.

The uranium processing giant says it became aware on Friday that another employee at the Port Hope site on Dorset Street has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked at the facility on Nov. 24 and did not enter the workplace with symptoms, the company says.

“Cameco is providing the affected employee with support to ensure they have the resources they need,” stated Sara Forsey, Cameco’s manager of public and government affairs.

“Our thoughts are with them and we hope that they recover well.”

It’s the third staff case in eight days after previous positive test results were reported on Nov. 19 and Nov. 24.

Forsey says Cameco was notified by the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit that it has declared an outbreak at the facility.

“Base on provincial guidance the outbreak was declared after it was determined the workplace was the exposure site for the third case,” the health unit issued late Friday evening.

Forsey says the company has arranged for on-site COVID-19 rapid testing on Monday, Nov. 30, to be administered by a third-party medical provider. Employees who had contact with the positive cases on Nov. 24 and Nov. 27 will be prioritized for testing if they have not already been tested.

As a result of the employee testing, Forsey says the weekly startup time at plant will be delayed 24 hours with plans to resume operations at 11 p.m. on Monday.

“This is a difficult time for all our employees who are essential workers and have worked throughout the pandemic,” said Forsey. “The health and safety of all our employees remains our top priority and we are working with our company medical team and public health authorities and continue to follow their guidance.”

The company says it will provide further updates following Monday’s rapid testing results.