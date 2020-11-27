Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 6 new cases reported Friday in Peterborough area

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
4 cases were also reported resolved on Friday.
4 cases were also reported resolved on Friday. File Photo / Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in its jurisdiction to 23.

Peterborough Public Health oversees the City and County of Peterborough, as well as Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

On Friday, four cases were also reported resolved. One close contact was identified.

Read more: Coronavirus: 6 new cases reported Friday by Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Health Unit

Since the onset of the pandemic, five individuals have died due to COVID-19. Three of those deaths occurred at Fairhaven Long-Term Care Home in November within the span of two weeks. The first of the three deaths was reported on Nov. 11.

An outbreak currently remains at the Peterborough facility, which was declared after a caregiver tested positive on Oct. 31.

