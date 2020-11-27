Manitoba Hydro says Keeyask Generating Station now free of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Manitoba Hydro’s Keeyask Generating Station appears to be over.

In a release Friday, Hydro said a third round of COVID-19 testing done at the project’s construction site this week found no new cases of the virus.

The Crown corporation says the site’s entire workforce of 617 was tested between Tuesday and Thursday.

“We are happy to see no new cases. It’s a reflection of a true team effort. We also recognize the chance of more COVID-19 cases at site remains given the current state of the pandemic across the province,” said Dave Bowen, director of the Keeyask project for Manitoba Hydro.

A third round of COVID testing at Keeyask confirms no new cases at site. See full release: https://t.co/uoJcniCL1L — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 27, 2020

“We will continue to take all reasonable steps to allow the project to proceed while protecting the health and safety of Keeyask workers, their families and their communities.

“Our response plan will continue to adapt as the state of the pandemic changes and will continue to be informed by the latest public health guidance.”

Hydro announced it was reducing the number of people at the project site, roughly 725 km north of Winnipeg on the lower Nelson River, after the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed there in late October.

Hydro said Friday all 39 employees who tested positive COVID-19 have since recovered.

