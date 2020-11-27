Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Whistler Blackcomb staff housing

Send this page to someone via email

There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 at Whistler Blackcomb staff housing, according to a memo from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The memo said there have been cases at staff residences on Glacier Way. The risk of exposure lasted from Nov. 11 until at least Nov. 24.

3:43 Whistler Blackcomb opens for the 2020/2021 ski season Whistler Blackcomb opens for the 2020/2021 ski season

The health authority said it is working to identify close contacts, who will be asked to isolate for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

3:26 Will travel restrictions keep locals away from Whistler? Will travel restrictions keep locals away from Whistler? – Nov 20, 2020

Those who do not receive a call from public health officials are considered to be low-risk and can go about their daily activities but should monitor for symptoms.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a statement, Whistler Blackcomb said it is working with Vancouver Coastal Health and is providing support for affected employees.

Safety protocols already in place at staff housing include closed recreational common areas, mandatory face coverings, and a no-visitor policy.

Whistler Blackcomb opened Thursday with safety measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.