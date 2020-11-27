Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Whistler Blackcomb staff housing

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 4:34 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. Whistler Blackcomb opens, amid calls to stay home' B.C. Whistler Blackcomb opens, amid calls to stay home
WATCH: The pandemic hasn't deterred Whistler Blackcomb in B.C. from starting its ski season. As Paul Johnson reports, plenty of snow and pandemic protocols are in place, but tourists and their money are missing.

There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 at Whistler Blackcomb staff housing, according to a memo from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The memo said there have been cases at staff residences on Glacier Way. The risk of exposure lasted from Nov. 11 until at least Nov. 24.

Click to play video 'Whistler Blackcomb opens for the 2020/2021 ski season' Whistler Blackcomb opens for the 2020/2021 ski season
Whistler Blackcomb opens for the 2020/2021 ski season

The health authority said it is working to identify close contacts, who will be asked to isolate for 14 days.

Click to play video 'Will travel restrictions keep locals away from Whistler?' Will travel restrictions keep locals away from Whistler?
Will travel restrictions keep locals away from Whistler? – Nov 20, 2020

Those who do not receive a call from public health officials are considered to be low-risk and can go about their daily activities but should monitor for symptoms.

In a statement, Whistler Blackcomb said it is working with Vancouver Coastal Health and is providing support for affected employees.

Safety protocols already in place at staff housing include closed recreational common areas, mandatory face coverings, and a no-visitor policy.

Read more: Top 12 questions and answers from Global BC’s town hall with Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry

Whistler Blackcomb opened Thursday with safety measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

