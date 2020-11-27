Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tests negative for COVID-19, remains in self-isolation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested negative for COVID-19, according to a government spokesperson.

Despite the negative test, the premier will remain in self-isolation until Sunday in accordance with public health requirements.

Moe was tested for COVID-19 on Monday but received the results five days later on Friday.

Earlier this week, the premier attended a provincial COVID-19 update via Zoom where he said he felt as fine as ever.

The asymptomatic premier was tested as a precaution after being potentially exposed to an infected server at an Original Joe’s in Prince Albert. He was having lunch at the restaurant with family following the death of a relative.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority advised anyone visiting the location between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16 to immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

The premier will emerge out of self-isolation just in time for the first session of the 29th legislature, which begins on Monday at 10 a.m.

A spokesperson confirmed Moe will be at the legislature in Regina on Monday for the election of the speaker and the delivery of the throne speech.

