Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tests negative for COVID-19, remains in self-isolation

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Moe says he’s ‘troubled’ by Trudeau’s comments on COVID-19 vaccine availability' Coronavirus: Moe says he’s ‘troubled’ by Trudeau’s comments on COVID-19 vaccine availability
Coronavirus: Moe says he’s ‘troubled’ by Trudeau’s comments on COVID-19 vaccine availability

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested negative for COVID-19, according to a government spokesperson.

Despite the negative test, the premier will remain in self-isolation until Sunday in accordance with public health requirements.

Read more: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe self-isolating after potential coronavirus exposure

Moe was tested for COVID-19 on Monday but received the results five days later on Friday.

Earlier this week, the premier attended a provincial COVID-19 update via Zoom where he said he felt as fine as ever.

The asymptomatic premier was tested as a precaution after being potentially exposed to an infected server at an Original Joe’s in Prince Albert. He was having lunch at the restaurant with family following the death of a relative.

Read more: SHA issues special coronavirus alert for Prince Albert, Sask., restaurant

The Saskatchewan Health Authority advised anyone visiting the location between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16 to immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

The premier will emerge out of self-isolation just in time for the first session of the 29th legislature, which begins on Monday at 10 a.m.

A spokesperson confirmed Moe will be at the legislature in Regina on Monday for the election of the speaker and the delivery of the throne speech.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Premier Moe introduces new measures to stop virus from spreading' Coronavirus: Premier Moe introduces new measures to stop virus from spreading
Coronavirus: Premier Moe introduces new measures to stop virus from spreading

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus Casescoronavirus canadaSask PoliticsSaskatchewan CoronavirusScott MoeSaskatchewan GovernmentPremier Scott MoeSaskatchewan Premier
