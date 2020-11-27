Kitchener lounge fined for not following Ontario COVID-19 rules: Waterloo chair

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region bylaw officers handed out a multitude of tickets over the past week including one to a Kitchener lounge, according to Regional Chair Karen Redman.

She says an $880 ticket was issued to Vita Lounge and Bistro for not complying with the volume and distancing requirements under the Re-opening Ontario Act.

Redman also said that charges were laid under the Regional Face Covering Bylaw Act for the first time by regional bylaw officers

She said tickets “were issued to two individuals in the lobby of an apartment building and those tickets were for $200 per ticket.”

In addition, Redman said, “A ticket was also issued by the city of Waterloo to an occupant of a private residence on Nov. 24.”

She said the occupant was fined $880 for exceeding gathering limits set out under the Re-opening Ontario Act.

Redman said a provincial team of close to 30 offence officers were also throughout the region completing inspections of high-risk businesses.

She said they conducted 246 inspections and 73 per cent were in compliance with the Re-opening Ontario Act.

“The most common contraventions observed or related to the zone change requirements when our region jumped from yellow to red in two weeks,” Redman explained while also noting that they issued for tickets.

“One to a sport and recreational business and three COVID-related orders to comply issued by the Ministry of Labour inspectors under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to employers for observations in employee areas.”