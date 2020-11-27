Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Former NATO mission head to lead Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2020 3:22 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau outlines COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, names Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to lead vaccine logistics, operations' Coronavirus: Trudeau outlines COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, names Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to lead vaccine logistics, operations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada would be setting up a “national operations centre” with the support of the Canadian Armed Forces “to coordinate logistics and distribution” of COVID-19 vaccines, and named Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to head the logistics and operations arm of the centre.

A Canadian general who commanded NATO troops in Iraq has been tapped to lead the rollout of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to lead the Canadian military’s role in coordinating logistics.

Read more: ‘Majority’ of Canadians should be vaccinated against coronavirus by September: Trudeau

Fortin most recently served as the chief of staff for the Canadian Joint Operations Command.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But he was also commander of the NATO military training mission in Iraq from November 2018 until last fall.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says majority of Canadians could be vaccinated by next September' Coronavirus: Trudeau says majority of Canadians could be vaccinated by next September
Coronavirus: Trudeau says majority of Canadians could be vaccinated by next September

Fortin led the alliance’s training efforts aimed at professionalizing Iraq’s military in a time of massive internal unrest and the ever-present threat of retreating but still-plotting Islamic State militants.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement follows days of criticism of the Trudeau government’s vaccination strategy and uncertainty about when Canadians might have access to an eventual vaccine.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 VaccineTrudeau coronavirus vaccineCoronavirus military vaccineCOVID-19 military vaccine rolloutMaj.-Gen. Dany Fortin coronavirus vaccinevaccine distribution coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers