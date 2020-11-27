TransLink riders must now wear mask while waiting at indoor or sheltered stations and stops

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink says passengers must now wear masks while boarding or waiting for transit at any indoor or sheltered stations and stops.

The policy change came after the province’s new rules requiring a mask to be worn in all indoor, public spaces.

Transit riders have been required to wear masks on transit vehicles. The new rules extend the policy to include stations, platforms, bus stops, bus loops, and bus exchanges.

Face shields are no longer a suitable option in place of a non-medical mask or face covering.

0:39 Fight breaks out on TransLink bus after passenger allegedly refuses to wear mask Fight breaks out on TransLink bus after passenger allegedly refuses to wear mask – Sep 27, 2020

“Approximately 95 per cent of customers are wearing masks on transit and TransLink expects all customers to comply with the changes required as part of the Ministerial Order,” a TransLink press release reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Transit police will enforce the order and can issue $230 fines, TransLink said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Before issuing a fine, Transit Police will conduct standard inquiries with any customer not wearing an appropriate mask or face covering.

Customers who see others not following the rules can notify TransLink’s Customer Information team. Riders should not try to enforce the mask order themselves.

1:55 Charges pending after B.C. man reacts violently to request to wear a mask Charges pending after B.C. man reacts violently to request to wear a mask

The province’s mask mandate allows for exemptions.

Anyone under the age of 12 is not legally required to wear a mask, but the province recommends that anyone two years of age and older should wear a mask when in public indoor spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

People who can’t physically or psychologically put on a mask or who can’t wear a mask without the assistance of others are exempt.

TransLink had offered qualified customers a TransLink-branded card that notes they are exempt from wearing a face-covering, but will stop issuing the cards as it is unable to exempt customers from a ministerial order.