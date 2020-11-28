Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Former B.C. finance minister Carole James hired for $1 a year to advise premier

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 12:02 pm
Click to play video 'Carole James stepping away from B.C. politics' Carole James stepping away from B.C. politics
As John Horgan’s new government is ushered in this week, many retiring MLA's will be cleaning out their desks and starting the next chapter of their lives. That includes former Finance Minister Carole James. Over the past 30 years, James has served as school trustee, leader of the opposition, and deputy premier. And while she's stepping away from politics, she's still ready to help behind the scenes.

It’s as a good a deal as you’re going to get in politics.

Former B.C. finance minister Carole James has been hired to serve as a special advisor to Premier John Horgan for the bargain salary of $1 a year.

James announced last year she would not run again for public office because she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. But she has agreed to work with Horgan, cabinet and caucus members as needed in their new majority government following the Oct. 24 election.

“I offered her five bucks for a five-year contract. She said. ‘I’ll take it a dollar at a time,'” Horgan said.

Click to play video 'Leadership Series 2020: Carole James looks back at political legacy' Leadership Series 2020: Carole James looks back at political legacy
Leadership Series 2020: Carole James looks back at political legacy

 

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The longtime MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill is one of the most respected politicians of the last generation in B.C.

She served as Horgan’s deputy premier and and as the NDP leader herself rom 2005 to 2011.

“Carole doesn’t just bring competence to her tasks. She brings compassion and an understanding of the challenges that we face in our communities and in our province,” Horgan said.

“I’m very grateful that Carole has agreed to stick around for at least a year. As I say, I’ve got five bucks in my pocket and hopefully we’ll be able to keep for more than one year.”

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
John HorganFinance MinisterCarole JamesParkinsonsAdvisor$1 a year
Flyers
More weekly flyers