Former B.C. finance minister Carole James hired for $1 a year to advise premier

It’s as a good a deal as you’re going to get in politics.
Former B.C. finance minister Carole James has been hired to serve as a special advisor to Premier John Horgan for the bargain salary of $1 a year.
James announced last year she would not run again for public office because she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. But she has agreed to work with Horgan, cabinet and caucus members as needed in their new majority government following the Oct. 24 election.
“I offered her five bucks for a five-year contract. She said. ‘I’ll take it a dollar at a time,'” Horgan said.
The longtime MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill is one of the most respected politicians of the last generation in B.C.
She served as Horgan’s deputy premier and and as the NDP leader herself rom 2005 to 2011.
“Carole doesn’t just bring competence to her tasks. She brings compassion and an understanding of the challenges that we face in our communities and in our province,” Horgan said.
“I’m very grateful that Carole has agreed to stick around for at least a year. As I say, I’ve got five bucks in my pocket and hopefully we’ll be able to keep for more than one year.”
