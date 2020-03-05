B.C. Finance Minister Carole James diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, will not seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Carole James has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and will not seek re-election next year.

The long-time politician says she is hoping to complete her political term and will not run again in the next provincial election.

“I went to my family doctor at the end of August and I mentioned at the end of my session I had some symptoms. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” James said Thursday.

“There isn’t a cure and there is no way to stop the progression. Right now I have a hand tremor which is manageable. There is no need now to start on medication.”

In 2006, James announced publicly that she had been diagnosed with localized uterine endometrial cancer. She underwent surgery and radiation treatment.

James was first elected as an MLA in 2005 and served as BC NDP leader from 2005 to 2011.

James has served as finance minister and deputy premier since the NDP government came to power in July 2017. She served on the NDP’s negotiating team that struck a deal with the BC Greens to make John Horgan premier.

