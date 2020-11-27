Woman fends off assault in Vernon park; police issue public warning

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Vernon have issued a public warning following an assault in Polson Park on Thursday.

Calling it a brazen attack, Vernon RCMP say a woman walking her dog was grabbed by an unknown man just after 4 p.m.

RCMP say after a brief struggle, the woman managed to break free, with the suspect then fleeing the area.

After being alerted, police searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

“Front-line officers have secured the scene and are pursuing all avenues of the investigation to help identify the suspect,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

“We are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the park at the time of the incident to come forward and speak with police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brett added that the victim, who sustained minor injuries, “can be commended for her fighting mentality.”

0:42 Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask

The suspect is described as male, bald and around 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a blanket.

Police say he may also have an injured right arm as a result of being bitten by the woman’s dog during the struggle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.