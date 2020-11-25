Menu

Crime

Edmonton police charge 4 youth after violent assault of student on school grounds

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 6:40 pm
Click to play video 'Police investigating after Grade 10 student beaten by adults on Edmonton school grounds' Police investigating after Grade 10 student beaten by adults on Edmonton school grounds
WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Police Association says a violent assault outside a local high school highlights the importance of School Resource Officers. The incident was caught on tape and a boy who escaped the attack is also speaking out. Nicole Stillger has more. A warning, some may find the video disturbing.

Edmonton police said Wednesday they have charged four youth in relation to a violent assault that took place last week at J. Percy Page High School in Mill Woods.

In a video circulated on social media, a student was seen laying on the ground being punched and kicked during the lunch hour on Nov. 18.

Police said the victim was a Grade 10 student at the school and had sustained serious injuries that required medical attention.

On Wednesday, officials said four youths now face charges in the incident.

Three teen boys, two who were 16 years old and one 17, as well as a 17-year-old girl, were all charged with aggravated assault.

One of the 16-year-old boys was also charged with breaching a court order.

Police also said Wednesday their initial investigations show this was “most likely” a random attack.

It’s alleged the suspects had taunted students at the school from a red truck before the incident, police said.

Read more: Police investigating after Grade 10 student beaten on Edmonton school grounds

Initial information released by police on the weekend had indicated it was previously believed the suspects were adults.

All four of the charged youths have been released with conditions and will face court at a later date, police said.

edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton AssaultJ. Percy Page High SchoolEdmonton public school divisionedmonton school assaultedmonton teen assaultededmonton teen assault
