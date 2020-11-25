Edmonton police charge 4 youth after violent assault of student on school grounds

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said Wednesday they have charged four youth in relation to a violent assault that took place last week at J. Percy Page High School in Mill Woods.

In a video circulated on social media, a student was seen laying on the ground being punched and kicked during the lunch hour on Nov. 18.

Police said the victim was a Grade 10 student at the school and had sustained serious injuries that required medical attention.

On Wednesday, officials said four youths now face charges in the incident.

Three teen boys, two who were 16 years old and one 17, as well as a 17-year-old girl, were all charged with aggravated assault.

One of the 16-year-old boys was also charged with breaching a court order.

Police also said Wednesday their initial investigations show this was “most likely” a random attack.

It’s alleged the suspects had taunted students at the school from a red truck before the incident, police said.

Initial information released by police on the weekend had indicated it was previously believed the suspects were adults.

All four of the charged youths have been released with conditions and will face court at a later date, police said.