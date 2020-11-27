London, Ont., man facing sex assault, forcible confinement charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with an alleged incident at his residence on Tuesday.

According to police, a man and woman met through an online dating application and communicated over various platforms before agreeing to meet at the man’s residence.

Police did not say where in the city the residence was located, but say the woman went over at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

While at the residence, police say, the woman was reportedly sexually assaulted and prevented from leaving.

She eventually was able to escape and call for help.

Police say officers were called to the scene and a suspect was arrested.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries.

The suspect has been released from custody and is due in court Feb. 23, 2021.

