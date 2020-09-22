Teens charged after man lured through online dating app assaulted, robbed at gunpoint: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Two 17-year-olds are facing charges including armed robbery and forcible confinement after a man was allegedly lured through an online dating service to a parking lot in the city and then assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in an unspecified parking lot along Commissioners Road East where police say the victim had arranged to meet the person he had been communicating with.

Some details remain unclear, but police allege two male youths donning masks and carrying firearms entered the victim’s vehicle upon his arrival and assaulted him, tied his hands, and demanded his cell phone and other possessions, including his car keys.

Investigators say the pair took off in the victim’s vehicle while the victim, who sustained minor injuries, contacted police.

On Saturday, police in Hamilton located the vehicle and the two teens and took them into custody, London police said.

The accused, a 17-year-old from London and a 17-year-old from Oakville, face charges including armed robbery; use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence; disguise with intent; forcible confinement; and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both are set to appear in court in London on Oct. 19.

“Police would like to remind people to meet in public places when meeting unknown individuals using on-line services, and to report anything suspicious,” the police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.