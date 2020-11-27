Dawson College changes tune and moves most final exams online due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Dawson College in Montreal has decided to move most in-person exams to online for the fall semester due to COVID-19.

The academic institution announced the decision Friday, saying all exams will take place virtually — except for “those with an essential in-person practical component.”

“In response to new guidelines from the Higher Education Ministry and public health department with respect to a period of voluntary confinement, as well as important logistical constraints, Dawson College will shift nearly all final examinations to online platforms,” said academic dean Diane Gauvin in a statement.

The Quebec government has asked those who plan to gather during a four-day period for the holidays in December to quarantine the week before and after to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. In order to do this, the province has modified the holiday schedules for elementary and high schools, including a distance-learning component.

READ MORE: Dawson College students want final exams moved to online only

As a result, students at Dawson College demanded that all exams be moved online so that they can voluntarily self-isolate leading up to Christmas. The exam schedule ends Dec. 23.

Gauvin said the “online environment is far from ideal,” but the college says measures will be rolled out to “preserve the academic integrity of final examinations taking place on online platforms.

“It is a compromise made in an exceptional situation,” Gauvin said, adding that teaching staff has been working hard to offer the “best education possible under very difficult circumstances.”

“We look forward to conducting our courses and examinations in person again as soon as the health situation makes it possible.”

2:09 Holding in-person exams is a contradiction, students argue Holding in-person exams is a contradiction, students argue