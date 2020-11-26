HAZMAT team called to scene of suspicious package in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Fire Department’s HAZMAT team was called to the scene of a suspicious package on Thursday.

The call came in around noon, reporting a strange envelope had been discovered in the mailbox area of the lobby in an apartment building on Acadamy Way.

When they arrived, the HAZMAT team spotted the envelope, which was covered in a sticky substance.

They isolated the area without evacuating the building, and safely removed the package, which was filled with a gel-like substance.

“The HAZMAT team came and did an assessment and deemed it’s not hazardous,” John Kelly, Platoon Captain with the Kelowna Fire Department said. “they dealt with it and packaged it up and it will be sent for testing.”

As it turns out, the fire department’s HAZMAT team was in training at the time the call came in, so not only were the members ready to go, they got a live-action training experience.

