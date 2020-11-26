Kelowna RCMP mourning death of police service dog after cancer diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Central Okanagan are mourning the loss of a furry, four-legged coworker who died this week.

On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP announced the death of PSD Fitz, stating he was showing signs of illness on Wednesday and was taken to a veterinary hospital, where he was diagnosed with aggressive cancer.

Fitz, aged seven years old, died Wednesday night.

According to police, Fitz started his RCMP career in Kelowna in 2015 and was still on active duty prior to his diagnosis.

Kelowna RCMP said Fitz and his handlers were tasked with a variety of duties including tracking and finding persons, evidence and drug searches, and the apprehension of suspects.

“Fitz was a beloved and valuable member of our Police Dog Services unit and played an important role in making the Central Okanagan a safer place,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

“He will be sorely missed, by all his co-workers and no doubt the Kelowna community.”

