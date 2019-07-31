Fredericton police service dog Endzo retires after 5-year career

On Friday, Feredricton police dog Endzo, a five-year veteran with the Fredericton Police Force, retires and will start enjoying a private life — with lots of time to play.

Endzo has been in the public spotlight since he graduated with his handler, Const. Alli Yerxa, from the training centre in Innisfail, Alberta in September, 2014.

He then got to work right away in Fredericton.

“He loves coming to work, and has successfully tracked missing people and suspects, articles and evidence, and has been very helpful in locating guns and drugs during investigations,” said Fredericton police in a press release.

READ MORE: Police Dog Enzo nabs multiple suspects near Falcon Lake

Endzo has also been trained in fentanyl detection.

“While he is a working dog, he loves coming to the police station to visit and participating in community events and presentations,” police wrote.

Endzo was born on November 27, 2012 at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Alberta to mother Cara and father Tug, also a police dog.

He also had four bother who followed their father’s footsteps and joined policing.

READ MORE: Manitoba police dog helps capture Steinbach robbery suspect