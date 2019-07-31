Fredericton police service dog Endzo retires after 5-year career
On Friday, Feredricton police dog Endzo, a five-year veteran with the Fredericton Police Force, retires and will start enjoying a private life — with lots of time to play.
Endzo has been in the public spotlight since he graduated with his handler, Const. Alli Yerxa, from the training centre in Innisfail, Alberta in September, 2014.
He then got to work right away in Fredericton.
“He loves coming to work, and has successfully tracked missing people and suspects, articles and evidence, and has been very helpful in locating guns and drugs during investigations,” said Fredericton police in a press release.
READ MORE: Police Dog Enzo nabs multiple suspects near Falcon Lake
Endzo has also been trained in fentanyl detection.
“While he is a working dog, he loves coming to the police station to visit and participating in community events and presentations,” police wrote.
Endzo was born on November 27, 2012 at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Alberta to mother Cara and father Tug, also a police dog.
He also had four bother who followed their father’s footsteps and joined policing.
READ MORE: Manitoba police dog helps capture Steinbach robbery suspect
“Endzo has been a valuable part of our department, and we will miss his energy and work ethic,” said Insp. Kim Quartermain, officer in charge of the Primary Response Team.
“He has made a huge difference in a number of investigations and we are so appreciative of him and his partner Cst. Yerxa,” he added.
WATCH: (May 14, 2019) Peterborough, Ont. police dogs Hal and Wolfe retire
Const. Yerxa, meanwhile, will be training Fredericton’s next police service dog, who will be publicly introduced in the coming months.
“I will definitely miss working with Endzo every day, and having him by my side […] I am sure he will love retirement. I look forward to getting to work with my next dog,” she said.
Police said that while they’re unable to accept any gifts for Endzo, well wishes can be left on social media pages, or via email at fpfmedia@fredericton.ca.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.