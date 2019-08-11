Calgary police officer’s son bitten by police service dog

The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a child was injured by an off-duty police dog in training.

According to Calgary Police, an off-duty Canine Unit officer was at his home grooming his Police Service Dog at around 1:40 Saturday afternoon.

The officer was on his deck in a fenced backyard when the man’s young son came onto the deck and was bitten by the dog.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

The dog has been moved to the CPS kennels.

In a statement released on Sunday, Calgary Police Insp. Nancy Farmer said: “We are very concerned for our member and his family who were involved in this incident. While we take this incident very seriously, it is important to recognize the vital role that our Police Service Dogs play in the Calgary Police Service.

“These animals require a high level of socialization, and being at home with their handlers during their time off is critical to developing a strong bond between the dog and their officer.”

Calgary Community Standards is also being engaged to conduct a separate review of the incident.

The CPS Canine Unit consists of 22 Police Service Dogs.

Housing the animals at home with their handlers during time off is standard practice for police canine units internationally.

According to CPS, the incident an event like this is considered to be “extremely rare.”