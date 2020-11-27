Godfrey, Ont.-area visual artist rolls with the coronavirus punches

The pandemic has meant different things to different people. For a Godfrey, Ont.-area artist, what we’re currently going through has meant a change of direction in some of what he does.

For metal sculptor Stefan Duerst, COVID-19 means he’s got a chance to pivot or head in another direction, at least when it comes to some parts of his work.

“If there’s a problem it always inspires me because I have to look for ways that otherwise I would have not looked at before, and this way I can create new opportunities,” Duerst said.

“I’m forced to maybe go down a road that otherwise I would have not gone.”

The native of Germany says his creativity has never stopped during the pandemic and that’s a good thing. Duerst says when it comes to what he does, it’s a matter of addition, not subtraction.

“If you follow what’s going on from a marketing or business perspective, it was really hard to get exercise equipment, everyone bought it because no one could go to the gym so there’s a higher demand so it would be the perfect timing to launch a product like that,” Duerst said.

Duerst says COVID-19 has also a meant he’s taking another look at his social media and how to better market what he does.

“Again I’m using this problem,” he said. “I switch it over, I flip it over as an opportunity. I’ll straighten out my web site, I’m going to revisit and clean out my Instagra. I’m going to add a YouTube channel which I have not used before.”

Striking while the iron is hot — for this artist and during these times, that’s what it’s all about.

