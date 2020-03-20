How Kingston is doing good, staying connected during the coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting the country, everyone is trying to do their part to stay safe, to distance themselves from others and in some cases self-isolate.

In stressful times, it’s difficult to distance yourself from your friends and your community.

Luckily, despite encouragement from public health officials to practise social distancing, people in the Kingston region are still finding safe ways to connect and to be kind to each other.

In an effort to bring some good news to all the bad, we’ve compiled a list of kind things people are doing in the community to pull through the pandemic together.

Giving a helping hand

Every day, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lionhearts Inc., will be serving take-home meal options, grab-and-go snacks, fresh fruit, vegetables, pastries/fresh bread, hot chocolate, warm clothing, personal toiletries, fresh socks/towels, and a point of entry (listening ear) to access other required emergency services at Skeleton Park. The group says it is looking for volunteers.

For the last several days, SBT Comics have been filling their empty games room with donations of non-perishable items that staff can donate to those in need.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer for health for KFL&A Public Health, published the following list of emergency food service in Kingston as well.

Emergency food and meal programs are available in @cityofkingston Consider the vulnerable in our community and share this with them. pic.twitter.com/BISxVTympc — Dr Kieran Moore (@KingstonMOH) March 20, 2020

Queen’s medical students are also offering free child care for health-care workers in the area until Friday, April 3.

“We may not be healthcare providers yet but we are trained to be leaders in our community and have the opportunity to help our colleagues,” the group says.

Those who want to volunteer can sign up here.

Freebies

Amaranth Stoneware is giving away free clay. For those with kids at home looking for something to do, this may be a fun activity.

The city of Kingston has lifted all hourly parking fees downtown and is offering free transit for the next few weeks.

Auto Service Kingston, in a bid to support local restaurants struggling during the pandemic, is buying gift cards from local favourites to give away to its customers.

Staying connected

Denis Faubert, the bagpipe man, will be playing Amazing Grace every day at noon at 160 Glen Castle Rd. He also will be accepting donations to the food bank at the same time.

Denis Faubert is one of the many people in Kingston doing their part to bring cheer during difficult times. Submitted

Residents at Helen Henderson Care Centre in Amherstview and Gananoque’s Carveth Nursing Home have written personalized messages on pieces of paper that were then posted on social media by centre staff.

“This project was just a way to connect the residents with their families and friends. The families are very much missing them,” says Shannon Buell, the activity director for Carveth Nursing Home.

The Alibi is suggesting that those working from home, or who are self-isolating, step out of their houses once at noon to say “hello” to their neighbours.

“Stay at home and be safe, but know you are not alone.”

Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises will be sounding the horn of its Island Queen every day at noon to show support for health-care workers during the over the next few weeks. Kingston Trolley Tours streetcars will also be taking part in the initiative.

Captain Steels and his crew alongside @KingstonTrolley Tours participating in #NoiseAtNoon! We’ll continue making a big sound at noon every day in gratitude for the extraordinary work of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response across Canada and the world 🇨🇦🌏 #ygkstrong pic.twitter.com/K1d1UNIVyv — Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises (@k1000cruises) March 20, 2020

Cheery and helpful Facebook groups

CareMongering-YGK/Kingston: The group was created so people could share good news and helpful tips, and to create a space free from the constant stream of bad news related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We Care We Share Chat Room on Facebook shares good news, helpful tips, and ideas for those wanting to help each other out in the Kingston area.

This is an evolving list and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. If you have an event, service or group you’d like to highlight, please send details to newswatch@corusent.com.