West Kelowna takes steps towards short-term rental rules

Possible rules around short-term rentals are starting to take shape for West Kelowna residents.

A city report suggests that short-term rentals should only be allowed within a detached home that is a principal residence. Staff also suggested no more than three guest rooms, with a maximum of six guests.

A short-term rental licence would be required.

Short-term rentals would not be allowed in a secondary suite or carriage house, according to a staff report.

The council report also said there were 378 short-term rentals in the city as of July, which is down from about 420 active units pre-pandemic.

More than 80 per cent of the listings are entire homes.

The city is hoping its licence fee will offset the costs of bylaw officers for the program.

“I just really want to make sure that these businesses are not costing our other taxpayers money,” Coun. Jason Friesen said. “It needs to be a self-sustaining program.”

Staff proposed that operators must identify a local contact who can respond to concerns if they are away. The operator must also sign a good-neighbour agreement and provide proof of occupancy.

The city report suggested doubling the current maximum daily fine of $500 to $1,000.

City staff are expected to launch an online questionnaire on Monday that will remain open until Dec. 24.

After engagement is finished at the end of this year, staff are expected to start reviewing the results and possibly refine the proposed regulations.

The city report suggests that new regulations could be adopted by the beginning of the next tourism season in April 2021.

