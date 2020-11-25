Coronavirus: Kelowna bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A public bus driver in Kelowna has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday by Al Peressini, president of Amalgamated Transit Union 1722.

“Sad to hear one of our drivers was diagnosed with (COVID-19) on Sunday,” Peressini told Global News.

“(The driver) started feeling ill on Thursday.”

According to the union president, all buses are cleaned at the end of every day.

“He was told to stay home for 21 days,” Peressini added.

There’s no indication yet on how the driver contracted the virus, though Peressini says Interior Health is currently performing contact tracing.

BC Transit did not disclose what bus routes the driver drove.

Meanwhile, Peressini is reminding the public to adhere to the province-wide mandatory mask policy.

He says the policy is not only for passenger protection, but also for drivers.