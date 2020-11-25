Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Kelowna bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
A Kelowna bus driver has contracted COVID-19.
A Kelowna bus driver has contracted COVID-19. Global News

A public bus driver in Kelowna has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday by Al Peressini, president of Amalgamated Transit Union 1722.

“Sad to hear one of our drivers was diagnosed with (COVID-19) on Sunday,” Peressini told Global News.

“(The driver) started feeling ill on Thursday.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Public calls for more enforcement for BC Transit’s mandatory mask policy

According to the union president, all buses are cleaned at the end of every day.

“He was told to stay home for 21 days,” Peressini added.

There’s no indication yet on how the driver contracted the virus, though Peressini says Interior Health is currently performing contact tracing.

BC Transit did not disclose what bus routes the driver drove.

Click to play video 'B.C. bus driver frustrated with lack of mask enforcement' B.C. bus driver frustrated with lack of mask enforcement
B.C. bus driver frustrated with lack of mask enforcement

Meanwhile, Peressini is reminding the public to adhere to the province-wide mandatory mask policy.

He says the policy is not only for passenger protection, but also for drivers.

