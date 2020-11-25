5 residents of Abbotsford B.C. care home die in just one day from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An Abbotsford, B.C., care home has recorded five residents’ deaths in only one day as they struggle with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tabor Home in Abbotsford now has 122 residents and staff who have tested positive for the virus with 30 who have tested negative.

In total, 16 residents have died from COVID-19.

Executive director Dan Levitt said staff and residents are heartbroken at the recent outbreak and deaths. He added that last year they lost five residents in the whole month of November, compared to the five in just one day during this pandemic.

The care home said they are taking many preventative measures to help stop the spread of the virus including twice-daily screening of tenants, enhanced daily cleaning practices, maintaining two metres distance in dining rooms, staggered meal times and cancellation of group activities and client gatherings.

There are also restrictions on visitors and more screening measures for essential visitors.

Staff are also being grouped together to avoid working with different people each shift and are being screened for signs of the virus twice a day, the care home confirmed.