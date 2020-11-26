1 dead, 3 injured after single-vehicle crash in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old woman is dead and three other people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Eskasoni, N.S., Thursday morning.

RCMP say officers received a call about an impaired driver on 74th street just after 1 a.m.

While police were en route to the scene officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 216. The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle in the impaired driving complaint.

Local fire department, paramedics and the RCMP attended the scene of the crash and found a vehicle in the ditch with a severed utility pole and lines down.

The adult male driver as well as two passengers, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries.

All three were transported to hospital.

A 24-year-old woman from Eskasoni was found near the rear of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mounties say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 216 remains partially closed for repair of downed lines as a result of the crash.