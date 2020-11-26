1 dead, 3 injured after single-vehicle crash in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP

A 24-year-old woman is dead and three other people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Eskasoni, N.S., Thursday morning.
RCMP say officers received a call about an impaired driver on 74th street just after 1 a.m.
While police were en route to the scene officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 216. The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle in the impaired driving complaint.
Read more: 2 people injured after crash sends truck’s metal struts through front window of Halifax transit bus
Local fire department, paramedics and the RCMP attended the scene of the crash and found a vehicle in the ditch with a severed utility pole and lines down.
The adult male driver as well as two passengers, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries.
All three were transported to hospital.
A 24-year-old woman from Eskasoni was found near the rear of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mounties say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Highway 216 remains partially closed for repair of downed lines as a result of the crash.
Comments