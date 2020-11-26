Menu

Crime

4 charged in drug investigation in Parry Sound, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 1:13 pm
OPP handout

Four people have been charged in connection with a drug investigation in Parry Sound, Ont., OPP say.

Last Thursday, investigators executed a drug warrant at a home on William Street.

Police say they seized more than $20,000 of cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl, in addition to more than $6,550 in cash and property that had been reported stolen.

Michael Malabre, 25, from Toronto, Dumari Ewart, 20, from Scarborough, Ronald Waters, 46, from Sudbury, and David Merritt, 51, from Parry Sound, were all arrested and charged with trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine and meth, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All four accused will appear in court at a later date.

