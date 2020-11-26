First look inside Brossard’s new aquatic centre ahead of soft opening

Send this page to someone via email

Brossard residents will finally get a chance to experience the brand new state-of-the-art aquatic centre.

Starting Nov. 30, the city will be holding a soft opening for the months of December and January.

Only open to Brossard residents, eager swimmers will be invited to register online for a free hour and a half swim in the new complex.

“We’re going to be in the testing phase for the next two months but it’s some good news for some dark times,” Brossard Mayor Doreen Assaad said.

First exclusive look inside Brossard's brand new state of the art Aquatic center. Residents will get their chance to make a splash with a soft opening as of November 30. #MTL pic.twitter.com/Bdnh2HXSMU — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 26, 2020

Located off Rome Boulevard, the $45-million centre is one of a kind, according to the city.

“It’s simply awesome. It’s amazing and it has, like, everything you ever wanted to have,” aquatic centre chief of operations Éric Leuenberger said.

The complex is equipped with two basins: a 50-metre-long Olympic swimming pool and the largest indoor recreational pool in the province, according to the city.

“There is a lot of funny features and, of course, the slides,” Leuenberger said. “They are a hit.”

With Tarzan ropes, a zip line, splash pads and much more, the centre is a haven for young children, Leuenberger said.

While competitions, even national ones, will be performed in its waters, Leuenberger says the complex is designed for all to use.

From the front door and its heated pathways to the Olympic swimming pool, every inch of the centre is completely accessible.

Assaad says this will be a gathering place for families in the future and looks forward to seeing the pools filled with swimmers.

She claims this is something residents of the South Shore city have been demanding for over 20 years.

“The rental system within the school board pools was not enough so we had to provide something to respond to the demand. That is what you see now,” she said.

“I think this puts Brossard on the map, if wasn’t before it is now.” Tweet This

COVID-19 restrictions have drastically reduced capacity.

A total of 44 people or 22 per pool will be able to swim at one time.

The complex will be free for the soft opening but will cost swimmers once officially open.

During the trial period, the centre will undergo a testing phase to run the gamut on its various technical points.

The city says the aquatic centre will officially open to the public by the end of January 2021.