Charges laid in downtown Calgary robbery that left senior injured

Calgary police say three people have been charged in the “senseless attack” of a senior in the city’s downtown core in September.

Police said the victim was walking in the area of 6 Avenue and 7 Street Southwest just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 22 when he was approached by a man and two women who pulled out a gun and demanded his jacket.

“The suspects grabbed the man’s arms and pushed him to the ground, striking his head on the pavement,” a news release said. “They took the senior’s jacket and fled.”

Police said the victim, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“This was a senseless attack on a senior for no greater reason than the suspects wanted the victim’s jacket,” Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach said. “This has had lasting impacts on the victim and could have been even more serious.

“These kinds of attacks will not be tolerated.” Tweet This

On Friday, Nov. 20, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of 17A Street NW.

“Three individuals were charged following the execution of the search warrant and further investigation led to the location of the senior’s jacket,” police said.

Tyler McKenzie, 19, of Calgary, is facing multiple charges including robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Sydney-Lee Rosalie Saunders, 18, is facing multiple charges including possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm.

In addition, a 17-year-old female who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act is charged with robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm.

“We often recover stolen property during our investigations and do our best to return the stolen items to their rightful owner, but when we can return a special item to a victim of a serious assault, that is especially meaningful to our officers,” a news release said.

“We also wanted to recognize the citizens that stepped in to help this senior before first responders arrived and thank them for their support,” Gach added. “They truly demonstrate that as a community, we have a responsibility to look out for each [other.] Thank you for helping a person in need.”

Calgary police charged three people in relation to an attack on a senior during which his distinctive jacket was stolen. Calgary Police Service handout