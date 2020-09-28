Menu

Crime

Calgary police want to speak with witnesses of downtown robbery

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 11:24 pm
Calgary police want to speak with witnesses of a robbery that happened downtown last week.
Calgary police hope to talk to two people who witnessed a robbery downtown last week and stopped to help the victim.

On Sept. 22 after 11 p.m., a man in his 70s was walking near 6 Avenue S.W. and 7 Street S.W. when he was approached by a man and a woman “who demanded his jacket” at gunpoint.

“The suspects grabbed the man’s arms and pushed him to the ground, striking his head on the pavement,” police said in a news release Monday.

“They took the senior’s jacket and fled.”

Read more: Man charged after firearm ‘recklessly’ fired in downtown Calgary: police

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

If you witnessed the attack, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

