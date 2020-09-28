Calgary police want to speak with witnesses of downtown robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police hope to talk to two people who witnessed a robbery downtown last week and stopped to help the victim.

On Sept. 22 after 11 p.m., a man in his 70s was walking near 6 Avenue S.W. and 7 Street S.W. when he was approached by a man and a woman “who demanded his jacket” at gunpoint.

“The suspects grabbed the man’s arms and pushed him to the ground, striking his head on the pavement,” police said in a news release Monday.

“They took the senior’s jacket and fled.” Tweet This

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed the attack, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.