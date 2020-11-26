Burlington hospital managing COVID-19 outbreak at Mississauga long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital (JBH) has temporarily taken over management of a Mississauga long-term care (LTC) home in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed 18 lives.

Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care issued a mandatory management order on Wednesday for Tyndall Seniors Village on Eglinton East Avenue in an outbreak that has affected a total of 86 residents at the 151-bed facility.

“Over the past few weeks, the long-term care home has seen an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff and this enhanced support will help,” Joseph Brant Hospital said in a statement.

The outbreak, declared on Nov. 5, has also seen 68 staff members test positive for the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, only three resident and 11 staff cases remain active.

JBH will lead an investigation and monitor the outbreak going forward.

The hospital is expected to heighten active screening of residents, staff and visitors and provide support for existing and incoming careworkers over the next week.

“We remain steadfast in providing the care and service our community expects of us and our resolve remains strong. At this time, we are grateful to have Joseph Brant Hospital as our partner in care,” said Shirley Thomas-Weir, CEO of Sharon Village Care Homes, the parent company of Tyndall Seniors Village.

