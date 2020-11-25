B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday COVID-19 update

British Columbia’s top health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
On Tuesday, B.C. announced 941 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, shattering its single-day record.
The number of active cases and COVID patients in hospital have also continued to trend steadily upward.
Amid increased restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, the province also announced new $230 fines for people who refuse to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
