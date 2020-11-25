Menu

Health
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 3:34 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. shatters one-day record for COVID-19 cases' B.C. shatters one-day record for COVID-19 cases
B.C. shatters one-day record for COVID-19 cases

British Columbia’s top health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: Second wave: Global BC hosts COVID-19 town hall Wednesday with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix

On Tuesday, B.C. announced 941 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, shattering its single-day record.

Click to play video 'British Columbians could face stiff fines if caught violating mask mandate' British Columbians could face stiff fines if caught violating mask mandate
British Columbians could face stiff fines if caught violating mask mandate

The number of active cases and COVID patients in hospital have also continued to trend steadily upward.

Read more: Fire at Burnaby Hospital a factor in COVID-19 outbreak affecting 55 patients

Amid increased restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, the province also announced new $230 fines for people who refuse to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Global News will host a live town hall Wednesday evening with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix at 6:30 p.m.

