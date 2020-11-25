B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s top health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

On Tuesday, B.C. announced 941 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, shattering its single-day record.

2:09 British Columbians could face stiff fines if caught violating mask mandate British Columbians could face stiff fines if caught violating mask mandate

The number of active cases and COVID patients in hospital have also continued to trend steadily upward.

Amid increased restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, the province also announced new $230 fines for people who refuse to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Global News will host a live town hall Wednesday evening with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix at 6:30 p.m.