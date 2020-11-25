Menu

Crime

Man threatens staff with knife after being told to wear mask: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
It was reported a man was asked to leave a Regina store for not wearing a mask and returned with a knife and threatened to harm staff. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it has charged a 32-year-old man after he allegedly threatened a retail store employee with a knife after being asked to wear a mask.

Police say the incident took place in the 2100 block Broad Street at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports indicate the man was asked to leave the store because he wasn’t wearing a mask, but returned with a knife and threatened to harm staff.

Police say the man resisted arrest, but was taken into custody. The knife was located, police say,

Jeremiah David Copeman is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon and resisting arrest.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

