One-year-old girl dies from injuries following alleged abuse: Regina police

A one-year-old girl died in hospital after she succumbed to injuries from physical abuse, Regina Police Service says.

The infant was transported to hospital by EMS On Oct. 7 for treatment but died two days later, say RPS.

Baily Carter Lance Peepeetch, 20, of Regina was initially charged with aggravated assault by endangering the life of a one-year-old.

Peepeetch is not related to the victim, but lives in the same residence as the infant, police say.

Following the infant’s death, police say the investigation has changed.

“Since that time, the Regina Children’s Justice Centre and RPS Major Crimes Unit have been working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the Crown to determine appropriate next steps in this case,” said the RPS in a press release.

Peepeetch’s charge has not been upgraded at this time.

He remains in custody until Oct. 20.

“There are no available details at this time,” says the RPS who said it will update the public as more information is available.

