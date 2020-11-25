Marc-André Bédard, former PQ minister, dies after being hospitalized for coronavirus complications

Send this page to someone via email

Marc-André Bédard, a former minister with the Parti Québécois, has died at the age of 85 after he was hospitalized for complications related to COVID-19.

His son, who also served under the same banner, confirmed the death on social media on Wednesday — a few hours after the former justice minister was taken to hospital in Chicoutimi.

“He left Quebecers with an immense heritage, marked by confidence and pride, the constant search for justice and commitment to his community,” Stéphane Bédard wrote.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Urgences-santé defends controversial directive to reduce treatment for patients who flatlined

The Parti Québécois also issued a statement on social media, offering its condolences to Bédard’s family and loved ones.

Before he was one of the righthand men of René Lévesque and founding members of the sovereignist party, Bédard was a practicing lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

He was elected in 1973. In his time at the national assembly, Bédard served as justice minister from 1976 to 1984.

PQ Leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon described Bédard as a pillar of the party, and a “builder of modern Quebec.”

— With files from the Canadian Press