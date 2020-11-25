Impaired driving charges laid in fatal Peguis First Nation crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is dead and a man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash on Peguis First Nation Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on West Road in the community, roughly 161 kilometres north of Winnipeg, around 2:20 p.m.

RCMP say the man behind the wheel had been heading south when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to make room for a vehicle coming the other way.

The vehicle went into the ditch, hitting a driveway approach, police say.

33yo female from Fisher River Cree Nation died in a collision yesterday in Peguis First Nation when she was ejected from a vehicle. The 32yo male driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the ditch, & hit a driveway approach. He is charged with Impaired Driving Causing Death. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 33-year-old female passenger from Fisher River Cree Nation was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A 33-year-old male passenger from Peguis First Nation received minor injuries.

Read more: Strict measures continues as lockdown extended at Manitoba First Nation

Police say the 32-year-old male driver from Gods Lake Narrows, who also received minor injuries, is charged with impaired driving causing death.

Peguis RCMP continue to investigate with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

0:28 Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run – Oct 28, 2020

Advertisement