Impaired driving charges laid in fatal Peguis First Nation crash

A woman is dead and a man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash on Peguis First Nation Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on West Road in the community, roughly 161 kilometres north of Winnipeg, around 2:20 p.m.
RCMP say the man behind the wheel had been heading south when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to make room for a vehicle coming the other way.
The vehicle went into the ditch, hitting a driveway approach, police say.
Police say a 33-year-old female passenger from Fisher River Cree Nation was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
A 33-year-old male passenger from Peguis First Nation received minor injuries.
Police say the 32-year-old male driver from Gods Lake Narrows, who also received minor injuries, is charged with impaired driving causing death.
Peguis RCMP continue to investigate with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.
