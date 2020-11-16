Strict measures continues as lockdown extended at Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Peguis First Nation has extended its community lockdown until Nov. 24.

The community north of Winnipeg had previously been under a pandemic lockdown that ended Monday, and alternated between three-day periods of very strict measures, including an enforced 24-hour curfew where residents are required to stay home.

Those measures will continue for an additional week. The First Nation said Monday that the lockdown has been “working great,” and that Peguis Public Health is recommending the lockdown continue until the number of cases hits single digits or zero.

Manitoba continues to struggle with high rates of COVID-19 infection, including almost 500 new cases and 10 deaths attributed to the virus identified on Sunday.

As of Sunday, the five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 12.4 per cent provincially and 13.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

