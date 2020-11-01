Manitoba’s Peguis First Nation beginning 2-week lockdown to control COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba First Nation north of Winnipeg is heading into a 14-day lockdown on Monday that includes the strictest measures to control COVID-19 seen in the province since the first wave of the virus.

The lockdown alternates between three-day periods of very strict measures, including an enforced 24-hour curfew where residents are required to stay home.

Those are split up by one-day “relaxed” restrictions, where residents can travel within the First Nation and surrounding area for essential shopping.

A calendar showing the plan for Peguis First Nation’s upcoming two-week community lockdown. Peguis Band Office / Supplied

The Fisher/Peguis health district has 115 active cases right now, with a case rate of 1,922/100,000 people.

That’s more than four times the rate in Winnipeg, which was 460/100,000 as of Sunday morning.

NEW: Manitoba’s Peguis First Nation will begin a 14-day lockdown tomorrow, as the rest of the province moves into level orange… Winnipeg into level red on the pandemic response system. Measures include a 24-hour enforced curfew, and restricted access at check points. — Skylar Peters (@CJOBSkylar) November 1, 2020

Winnipeg will see the stiffest restrictions in Manitoba outside of Peguis First Nation on Monday when it moves to the red, “critical” level on the province’s pandemic response system.

That level makes dine-in service at restaurants and bars illegal, restricts gym and retail store capacity to 25 per cent, and bans all sport and recreation programming, among other things.

The rest of the province will move to the “restricted” orange level, which makes masks mandatory indoors and reduces group sizes to 10.

The restrictions for the three-day lockdown period include:

Stay home

24-hour curfew implemented at check points

No travelling within community

Restricted access at check points

Reduced staff

Reduced business hours

Reduced capacity in businesses

Closure of all non-essential businesses in the community

No visiting within community

Stick to your family “bubble”

No gatherings

No visiting with anyone self-isolating

The restrictions for the one-day “relaxed” lockdown include:

Designate one household shopper for essentials. Members are encouraged to travel no further than Gimli, Riverton, Arborg, Ashern, Fisher Branch for shopping.

Only travel for essential services allowed

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. curfew at check points in effect this day

No travelling around community

No visiting

Peguis Public Health says the lockdown is expected to end at midnight on Monday, Nov. 15 — but could be extended at any time.

