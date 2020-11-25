New COVID-19 testing centre opens in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) opened up another COVID-19 testing centre in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday.

The clinic is located at the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre and operates on Monday and Wednesday evenings, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Simcoe Muskoka has now moved to the orange restrict zone,” RVH president and CEO Janice Skot said in a statement.

“Given the high number of COVID patients who don’t exhibit any symptoms, it’s important that people have easy access (to) swab testing.”

RVH’s COVID-19 testing centre in Barrie currently tests more than 400 people every day and continues to grow, according to Skot.

“The new clinic in Innisfil will provide important access for residents in south Simcoe County,” Skot added.

Innisfil’s COVID-19 testing centre will operate by appointment only for those that meet the province’s testing criteria.

Appointments can be booked online on the RVH website.

