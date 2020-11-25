Menu

Comments

Health

New COVID-19 testing centre opens in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 12:25 pm
A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. File

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) opened up another COVID-19 testing centre in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday.

The clinic is located at the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre and operates on Monday and Wednesday evenings, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 testing centres accepting people by appointment only starting Oct. 6

“Simcoe Muskoka has now moved to the orange restrict zone,” RVH president and CEO Janice Skot said in a statement.

“Given the high number of COVID patients who don’t exhibit any symptoms, it’s important that people have easy access (to) swab testing.”

RVH’s COVID-19 testing centre in Barrie currently tests more than 400 people every day and continues to grow, according to Skot.

Read more: Woman waits 7 hours for COVID-19 test, calls it ‘unacceptable in a modern city like Toronto’

“The new clinic in Innisfil will provide important access for residents in south Simcoe County,” Skot added.

Innisfil’s COVID-19 testing centre will operate by appointment only for those that meet the province’s testing criteria.

Appointments can be booked online on the RVH website.

