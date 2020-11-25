New COVID-19 testing centre opens in Innisfil, Ont.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) opened up another COVID-19 testing centre in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday.
The clinic is located at the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre and operates on Monday and Wednesday evenings, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“Simcoe Muskoka has now moved to the orange restrict zone,” RVH president and CEO Janice Skot said in a statement.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“Given the high number of COVID patients who don’t exhibit any symptoms, it’s important that people have easy access (to) swab testing.”
RVH’s COVID-19 testing centre in Barrie currently tests more than 400 people every day and continues to grow, according to Skot.
Read more: Woman waits 7 hours for COVID-19 test, calls it ‘unacceptable in a modern city like Toronto’
“The new clinic in Innisfil will provide important access for residents in south Simcoe County,” Skot added.
Innisfil’s COVID-19 testing centre will operate by appointment only for those that meet the province’s testing criteria.
Appointments can be booked online on the RVH website.
Comments